 
menu

Prince George already ‘hates' Royal protocols, thinks they're ‘quite silly'

By
Web Desk
|

April 05, 2024

Prince George already ‘hates’ Royal protocols, thinks they’re ‘quite silly’
Prince George already ‘hates’ Royal protocols, thinks they’re ‘quite silly’

Prince George already has his own opinions when it comes to the rules and regulations within the Royal family as he starts preparation for his role as the future King of United Kingdom.

The young Royal does not like some of the family protocols such as “bowing and formality" but still does not complains, an insider said while speaking of George’s mannerisms with Life & Style.

Since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Prince William and Kate Middleton have started telling George about his future duties as the second in line to the British throne.

“They’re helping him comprehend the situation better” while also letting him be a kid, the tipster claimed before sharing insights into his “great manners.”

They shared that George has been learning many of the skills he’ll need to lead the Royal family one day and work as a senior royal.

“He already has great manners and knows the proper protocol while in public with dignitaries,” they added. “But George doesn’t like all the traditional rules — he hates the bowing and formality.”

“He rolls his eyes and thinks it’s quite silly. Yet he doesn’t complain,” the Royal insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber struggles to decide on addressing old videos with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs video

Justin Bieber struggles to decide on addressing old videos with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs
Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle video

Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle
Royal family shares King Charles latest personal statement

Royal family shares King Charles latest personal statement
Britney Spears drops video with ex Sam Asghari, candidly reflects on love and loss

Britney Spears drops video with ex Sam Asghari, candidly reflects on love and loss
Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life' amid cancer

Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life' amid cancer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team' in newfound romance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team' in newfound romance

King Charles unusual bond with ‘beloved' Kate amid cancer battle

King Charles unusual bond with ‘beloved' Kate amid cancer battle
Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry