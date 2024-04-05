Prince George already ‘hates’ Royal protocols, thinks they’re ‘quite silly’

Prince George already has his own opinions when it comes to the rules and regulations within the Royal family as he starts preparation for his role as the future King of United Kingdom.



The young Royal does not like some of the family protocols such as “bowing and formality" but still does not complains, an insider said while speaking of George’s mannerisms with Life & Style.

Since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Prince William and Kate Middleton have started telling George about his future duties as the second in line to the British throne.

“They’re helping him comprehend the situation better” while also letting him be a kid, the tipster claimed before sharing insights into his “great manners.”

They shared that George has been learning many of the skills he’ll need to lead the Royal family one day and work as a senior royal.

“He already has great manners and knows the proper protocol while in public with dignitaries,” they added. “But George doesn’t like all the traditional rules — he hates the bowing and formality.”

“He rolls his eyes and thinks it’s quite silly. Yet he doesn’t complain,” the Royal insider added.