Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle

Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to return to UK for Invictus Games event next month as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



As the Prince is set to arrive in Britain, a royal source has disclosed his priority during his visit.

The source told the Mirror: "Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this.”

The insider went on to say, "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before.”

"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side,” the insider further claimed.

There are also reports Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet will also be accompanying Prince Harry for his May visit.

Earlier, when King Charles confirmed his cancer diagnosis, Harry flew to the UK to see his ailing father.

Prince Harry and King Charles held meeting for around 45 minutes before the Duke flew back to the US.