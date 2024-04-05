Meghan Markle rubbing up against royal fairy dust to survive harsh Hollywood desert

Meghan Markle has just been issued a dire warning about her relevancy in the UK especially since looser lips are the only things keeping her relevant.

Royal author Kennedy issued these sentiments in a piece for The Daily Mail.

In it Kennedy touched on the Duchess’ recent moves and said, “Perhaps, with the gossip gremlins working overtime to blow hot air about stricken Kate, Meghan couldn't pass up a chance to rub up against the royal fairy dust.”

“After all, loose Windsor association and looser lips are the only things keeping her relevant. Spotify and the harsh Hollywood desert are hardly plumping her up Mount Olympus.”

“And so, cloaked in sepia and Montecito musk, she's promising scents and serums, dog beds, doolies and napkin rings galore. Or is she?”

Before concluding Kennedy also chimed in to say, “You see, now that we know the devastating truth about Kate's cancer diagnosis, this Martha Stewart misadventure is looking a bit Harry ham-fisted.”