Meghan Markle callously piggybacking off Kategate with a snub

April 05, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for her bid to seemingly callously piggyback off Kategate.

All of this has been brought to light by royal author Kennedy, during a recent piece for The Daily Mail.

It all began with the author questioning, “Has Meghan 'me first' Markle misfired?” because “the 'American Riviera Orchard' launch is morphing into a massive headache for Princess Neverwas.”

“As frenzied fascination bubbled around the MIA Princess of Wales last month, Meghan unveiled her gleaming, greige lifestyle brand.”

The author also added, “Some suggested the Duchess was callously piggybacking off so-called Kategate to flog her new jams, spreads and silly bits. Others said they couldn't believe she was so carelessly cooking in a white top with no apron in that cringingly spewtastic promo vid.”

“Either way, the timing felt like something of a snub to the Waleses,” Kennady added before signing off as well. 

