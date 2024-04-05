Prince Andrew was NOT leading Royal family on Easter Sunday, expert clarifies

File Footage

Prince Andrew was seen leading the Royal family on recent occasions amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis; however, a royal expert has claimed that “people are mistaken.”



The Duke of York was seen leading the Royals at King Constantine's Memorial in Charles’ absence. He was later spotted being the first one to enter church on Easter Sunday.

However, royal expert Charles Rae has now clarified the disgraced Royal’s role within the family fold, saying he was not "leading” on any of the occasions.

"To be perfectly honest he's no longer a prominent member of the Royal Family,” Rae told GB News. "He is not a working royal. He's had everything stripped that can be stripped from him.”

"People make a big mistake when they see him at family events like we've seen recently at Windsor and they think that they see him leading the royals out.

"To be perfectly honest, the only reason he's leading them out is because he was first out of the door to get to the church.

"Normally, what happens is the monarch and the queen consort would always be last. It's always been the tradition that the monarch is last into any event."