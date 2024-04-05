 
menu

Prince William to face the world solo amid Kate Middleton's cancer

By
Web Desk
|

April 05, 2024

Prince William to face the world solo amid Kate Middleton’s cancer
Prince William to face the world solo amid Kate Middleton’s cancer

Experts have just broken down Prince William’s solo future in 2024k, given Kate Middletons’ preventative cancer treatment.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she highlighted Prince William’s solo future in 2024, given Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.

She even wrote, “The coming months will see the prince take a starring role on the royal stage, including a milestone trip to France – all without Kate.”

“With two words in her history-making (and history- shaking) video last month – ‘preventive chemotherapy’ – the princess wiped every carefully planned away day and charity selfie-a-thon of 2024 off the board. (And damned right too.)”

“What that means is that Crown Inc. is about to go into its busiest season – the spring and summer months, which usually see Kate out in floral, Emilia Wickstead-clad force -with William flying depressingly solo, at home and abroad,” she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's confidential photos at risk of exposure in abuse lawsuit

Michael Jackson's confidential photos at risk of exposure in abuse lawsuit
King Charles wants to follow Queen Elizabeth's mantra amid cancer battle

King Charles wants to follow Queen Elizabeth's mantra amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton still fears privacy leaks ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Kate Middleton still fears privacy leaks ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
Prince Andrew was NOT leading Royal family on Easter Sunday, expert clarifies video

Prince Andrew was NOT leading Royal family on Easter Sunday, expert clarifies
Noel Gallagher reveals secret to successful relationship amid new romance

Noel Gallagher reveals secret to successful relationship amid new romance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment
Meghan Markle slammed for setting up a shameless royal masquerade video

Meghan Markle slammed for setting up a shameless royal masquerade
Prince Harry wants to show Prince William, Kate Middleton he's ‘there for them' video

Prince Harry wants to show Prince William, Kate Middleton he's ‘there for them'