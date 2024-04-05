Prince Harry to put Meghan Markle above all else amid Kate’s cancer treatment

Experts have just highlighted the chances of a royal reconciliation, given Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments and claims.

The conversation arose once Mr Fitzwilliams started to highlight Prince Harry’s upcoming trip back to the UK for the Invictus Games.

According to Express UK, “Harry will be here at some point in May, and maybe before then to see King Charles,” he began by saying.

But “The problem is the King and Princess of Wales have their diagnosis' and no one knows the state of what precisely William and Harry have said to each other when they spoke briefly.”

Despite that a reconciliation is still possible given the Windsor’s recent bid to ask for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet over.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams something like this would be a “big game changer” but “Meghan has the final say.”

“There's no doubt Harry wants to show he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else.”

“The third issue is Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him,” he also added before signing off.