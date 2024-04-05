Prince Harry’s hellbent on returning after royal grenades

Experts believe Prince Harry is allegedly ‘hellbent’ on entering Britain no matter what.

This has been brought to light by royal author and writer Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent opinion pieces for Express UK.

In it he warned the Duchess about the impending dangers that lie ahead of her Hollywood survival.

It even promoted him to write, “The grenades have been coming thick and fast from across the pond for years now, but the Sussexes still seem hellbent on forcing their way back into Britain whether we like it or not.”

“A ceasefire for now, but will that only last until the next time they can't get their way? They simply can’t be trusted.”

For those unversed, all of this has been brought to light shortly after author Tom Quinn made admissions of his own and issued a warning to Prince Harry regarding the UK.

According to Mr Quinn, “Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May it's his baby.”

In his interview with The Mirror at the time he also went as far as to say, :If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.”