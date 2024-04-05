Kanye West's new ‘insane' proposal to perform at seven wonders of world

Kanye West wants to stage his 'Vultures' concerts at the seven wonders of world

Kanye West has made another out of the world proposition to stage his Vultures listening parties: to stage them at the seven wonders of the world.

As per The Sun, Ye wanted to stage his shows at all the seven wonders of the world.

A UNESCO consultant explained: "Kanye is a superstar and loves to undertake grand, unconventional endeavors, but requests of this nature are simply unfeasible.”

"Imagine staging a show or event at the Colosseum in Rome? Or at the Taj Mahal in India? Or even at Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro? It would be utter chaos. These sites are not intended for events of this nature."

The Carnival hitmaker offered to pay $6 million to perform at these locations, but his offer was rejected by UNESCO, the organization that protects the world heritage sites. They also went on to deem it an "insane" proposal. An individual who works at the organization said it was "impossible to accept” Ye’s offer.

"It’s not just about his reputation; it’s also about the sanctity of these places. But certainly, his reputation doesn’t aid matters. Few want to associate with him, given that some of his values clash starkly with the values associated with these locations. It’s too controversial," one source told the publication.

The seven wonders include Chichen Itza (Yucatan, Mexico), Petra (Ma’an, Jordan), Christ the Redeemer (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Taj Mahal (Agra, India), Colosseum (Rome, Italy), Great Wall of China (China), Machu Picchu (Peru), and the Pyramids of Giza (Egypt).