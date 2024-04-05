Meghan Markle ‘absolutely insisted' against attending upcoming royal wedding

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely miss the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, to avoid coming across Prince William, per an expert.



The Prince of Wales is set to attend the nuptials which will take place in Chester, Cheshire, in June.

However, royal author Tom Quinn believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the wedding in order to avoid an awkward meeting with William.

"William will attend the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster – he can hardly avoid it as Hugh is Prince George’s godfather," he noted.

"Harry declined on the grounds that it would just be 'too awkward,’” he told The Mirror.

"But there are other reasons – Harry knows he can’t attend without Meghan and Meghan has absolutely insisted she won’t be there," Tom explained.

It was previously thought that the couple didn’t receive an invitation to the wedding. However, a source then spilled to Page Six that they were invited but declined the invitation.

"Harry actually got a 'save the date' card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood,” said the source.