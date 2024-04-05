Angelina Jolie alleges 'distressing and coercive' treatment from Brad Pitt in winery case

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers said Brad Pitt's demands 'felt abusive' during winery case

Angelina Jolie’s legal representatives alleged unfair and “coercive” treatment from Brad Pitt and his legal team during the Miraval winery case.

Jolie’s lawyer wrote a letter to Brad’s representative’s highlighting the mistreatment and informing that the Eternals actress would be stepping back from the case. He added that the actress was letting him take charge of the proceedings.

The letter, sent on June 13, 2021, was obtained by Radar Online, and explained that Jolie would be “stepping back from all aspects of negotiations regarding the sale.”

“She is doing this because it has become apparent that these negotiations are not in any way production, and that there is no prospect of her being treated fairly and as an equal partner,” her lawyer continued.

“She made her request to sell her share in the business in good faith, and reasonably anticipated that negotiations would pertain solely to the business transaction itself,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer went on to add that the Tomb Raider star feels that Brad tried to take advantage of the proceedings and made “restrictive” requests.

“Instead, she feels that there have been numerous attempts to take advantage of the situation and to impose requests that are improper, are unconstitutionally vague and restrictive, are beyond the scope of the business, and are distressing and coercive to the point of being felt abusive,” he claimed.

“She has made significant concessions in the financial negotiations in order to be able to close this painful chapter in her family history, and to end her association with Miraval, even at the loss of a family home as well as a financial loss,” he noted.