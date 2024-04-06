Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Drew Barrymore is getting all the inside scoop about the Happy Gilmore sequel from Adam Sandler himself.

On the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress and host shared that she asked the comedic actor about the 1996 movie herself as he "may have written the first draft for Happy Gilmore 2" already.

"Are you kidding me? I want it, I need it, and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison. I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script,” Drew said.

"So this just in, breaking news: I'll just say this, from my source, that it is in process. There is a process and that process is in process,” she revealed further after seemingly receiving a response from Adam himself.



She also shared that Christopher McDonald, who also starred in the 1996 golf comedy, recently revealed that Adam also sent him the first draft of the sequel script.

Back in March, he said during an interview with Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, "Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.’ So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it."