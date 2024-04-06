 
menu

Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandlers Happy Gilmore sequel
Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Drew Barrymore is getting all the inside scoop about the Happy Gilmore sequel from Adam Sandler himself.

On the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress and host shared that she asked the comedic actor about the 1996 movie herself as he "may have written the first draft for Happy Gilmore 2" already.

"Are you kidding me? I want it, I need it, and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison. I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script,” Drew said.

"So this just in, breaking news: I'll just say this, from my source, that it is in process. There is a process and that process is in process,” she revealed further after seemingly receiving a response from Adam himself.

She also shared that Christopher McDonald, who also starred in the 1996 golf comedy, recently revealed that Adam also sent him the first draft of the sequel script.

Back in March, he said during an interview with Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, "Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.’ So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie alleges 'distressing and coercive' treatment from Brad Pitt in winery case

Angelina Jolie alleges 'distressing and coercive' treatment from Brad Pitt in winery case
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a petulant child and a B-list actress

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a petulant child and a B-list actress
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely insisted' against attending upcoming royal wedding video

Meghan Markle ‘absolutely insisted' against attending upcoming royal wedding
Prince Harry's hellbent on returning after royal grenades

Prince Harry's hellbent on returning after royal grenades
Kanye West's new ‘insane' proposal to perform at seven wonders of world

Kanye West's new ‘insane' proposal to perform at seven wonders of world

Real reason Prince Harry has to see Prince William, King Charles on UK visit video

Real reason Prince Harry has to see Prince William, King Charles on UK visit
Prince Harry to put Meghan Markle above all else amid Kate's cancer treatment

Prince Harry to put Meghan Markle above all else amid Kate's cancer treatment
Prince William to face the world solo amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William to face the world solo amid Kate Middleton's cancer