Anti-monarchy group reacts to Buckingham Palace latest big announcement

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to the Buckingham Palace’s reservicing programme as it marks its seventh year.



The royal family took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed, “In 2024, the Buckingham Palace reservicing programme marks its seventh year with the reopening of the East Wing.”

The palace further says, “The programme aims to protect the historic building from risk of fire or flood, to ensure the Palace is fit for purpose, and to preserve it for future generations.”

Reacting to it, the Republic reposted the palace video and alleged, “They refuse to open the palace to tourists all year round and have instead asked the government to foot the bill for renovations.”

The anti-monarchy group went on saying, “They neglect the building and ask us to pay for it in taxes and tickets.”

Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic buildings in the world. Instantly recognisable as the official residence of the Sovereign, it is also a working building, hosting almost 100,000 guests and attracting over 15 million tourists every year.