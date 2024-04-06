Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet advice as the future queen is undergoing cancer treatment.



An expert has put forward the advice saying Kate Middleton may need to adjust her fitness routine during preventative chemotherapy.

The Hello magazine quoted lead cancer nurse specialist, Rachel Rawson of Perci Health as saying: "There are many benefits to maintaining physical activity during cancer treatment.

"It can help manage treatment-related side effects both during and after treatment. Exercise can help to maintain a range of movement in your joints and strengthen muscles.”

She continued, “There is also a growing body of evidence to suggest that engaging in movement during and after cancer treatment may decrease the risk of recurrence in certain cancer types.”

"There are also psychological and social benefits of remaining active during treatment," Rachel Rawson said and continued "You may need to adapt activities that you did before treatment, so it’s important to get advice before returning to any pre-treatment activity."

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis last month saying, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”