Meghan Markle offers olive branch to Kate Middleton with latest move?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently sent an olive branch to sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is fighting cancer.



Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been pictured for the first time since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

Meghan recently visited a children's hospital, sporting a white floral dress.

Following this, a fashion expert has claimed that Meghan has apparently sent a secret olive branch to Kate Middleton by sporting the floral outfit.

The Mirror quoted fashion expert Amber Graafland telling the Fabulous: "The Royal Family are renowned for using their clothing to convey subtle messages and Meghan has learned to be adept at using her clothes to shift perspectives. The Duchess was clearly sending a message with her floral ensemble."

She went on saying: "Synonymous with purity, optimism and friendship, flowers represent growth and bloom, and rather poignantly, flowers symbolise forgiveness."

The fashion expert further claims Meghan is "keen to put events of the past few years behind her" and to move forward and rebuild.