Prince Harry would be forgiven if he divorces 'narcissist' Meghan Markle

Web Desk
April 06, 2024

Prince Harry has been given a way to earn the forgiveness of the British people over his attacks against the Royal family since stepping down as senior working member in 2020.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be forgiven for his constant rants and complaints about his life within the royal family fold if he divorces his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, claimed an expert.

For the British public, it would be easy to “forgive” their “Prince,” whose journey they have witnessed “from birth and have grown up with him,” journalist Nathan Kay penned.

In his piece for Express.co.uk, the journalist claimed that Harry’s marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, poses a threat for him in returning to the UK permanently.

He wrote that it would not be easy for the British people to accept Meghan back into their country after she did nothing but "burn bridges" and in doing so, turned the British public against the couple.

“I believe it’s too late for a Sussex rehabilitation as long as Harry remains married to Meghan. Our forgiveness could easily have been extended to our prince – after all, we've witnessed his journey from birth and have grown up with him,” he penned.

Referring to Harry’’s service in the military for 10 years, he added, "He embodied a typical carefree rebel who cherished his homeland, took pride in serving his country, and held his family dear.”

“However, that all changed when he met Meghan Markle, or as I've come to call her, ‘Narc-kle,’ with a narcissist in mind."

