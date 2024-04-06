 
Meghan Markle ‘once again' in Kate Middleton's shadow: She'll ‘be kicking herself'

By
Web Desk
April 06, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly quite frustrated that she’s once again in sister-in-law Kate’s shadow.

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard last month, and only a week later the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis. Kate received support from fans and celebrities around the globe.

Now, one expert says Kate’s cancer announcement overshadowed Meghan’s brand launch.

"Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness – she can’t complain about it, but once again she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow," royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

"Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness – we will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time,” he continued.

Concluding his comments, Tom said it’s shocking that Meghan isn’t ready to forgive and forget in times of family crisis: "People will be increasingly shocked that Meghan doesn’t show us all that she can be the bigger person and forget about the past, come back to the UK with her family and show some support."

"When your sister-in-law and your father-in-law both have cancer, you do nothing it is not a good look, especially for someone like Meghan who has made caring and sharing her stock in trade. In the past, she’s always portrayed herself as able to be the bigger person, but this time she just can’t do it, and she’s worried that this will look bad for her,” he added. 

