Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to stay ‘mega rich' with new brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried money could disappear fast if they don’t act faster.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to launch new ventures under their brand, are aware they have to find out means to earn money.

Royal expert Ton Quinn notes: "Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast.”

The author further tells Mirror: "They live among mega-rich celebrities in Montecito, and Meghan is determined to live as they live. The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror. This is why whatever happens to Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.