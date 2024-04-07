Prince Harry is ‘far more calm' than Meghan before Royal reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly worried how their upcoming reunion with the Royal Family is going to turn out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to jet off to London next month, want to seem compassionate amid the family health crisis.

Royal author Tom Quinn noted: "Harry and Megan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year – he will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won’t want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife.”

Speaking about the Duke, Mr Quinn noted: "Harry would love to patch things up with his sister-in-law and with his brother and father," Quinn tells us. "He sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews, but he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan on board,” noted the author.