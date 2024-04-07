 
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
April 07, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘definitely wants an apology’ to end feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn said, “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does."

About Prince Harry, Quinn said the Duke would love to ‘patch things up’ with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal expert went on saying, "He [Prince Harry] sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews, but he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan on board."

Archie and Lilibet parents feel hurt by the way they were treated when they were working members of the royal family, the royal expert said and added the future king and queen also feel they were treated poorly once Harry and Meghan left and Harry published his bombshell memoir Spare.

