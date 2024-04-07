 
menu

Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Meghan Markle wont visit UK anytime soon
Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not be visiting the UK anytime soon, a royal historian has claimed amid reports she will accompany Prince Harry during his trip in May.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig, while speaking to GB News, has voiced doubt over Meghan ever returning to Britain.

She told the publication, "I don't think Meghan will be visiting the UK anytime soon. I think she's done with that. Unless there's something major like a funeral. But Harry and Meghan's life is in the US."

Speaking about Meghan’s recent engagement via video link in London, the royal historian said: “I thought that was pretty interesting.

"I think she only did it because she was friends with the man.”

Marlene Koenig’s claims came amid reports of Meghan Markle’s potential UK return in May.

There are reports Meghan Markle will join Harry, who is set to arrive in Britain for Invictus Games event next month.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US

Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle ‘can't complain' as Kate Middleton overshadows

Meghan Markle ‘can't complain' as Kate Middleton overshadows

Sarah Ferguson ‘cautioned' Prince Andrew for Newsnight interview

Sarah Ferguson ‘cautioned' Prince Andrew for Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew daughter Princess Beatrice in ‘tears everyday' since Royal humiliation

Prince Andrew daughter Princess Beatrice in ‘tears everyday' since Royal humiliation

Meghan Markle has ‘every right to come' as Prince Harry plans UK trip

Meghan Markle has ‘every right to come' as Prince Harry plans UK trip
Pete Davidson thanks 'Bupkis' crew in a special way

Pete Davidson thanks 'Bupkis' crew in a special way
Taylor Swift ditches 'party mode' for Travis Kelce: Expert

Taylor Swift ditches 'party mode' for Travis Kelce: Expert