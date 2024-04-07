Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not be visiting the UK anytime soon, a royal historian has claimed amid reports she will accompany Prince Harry during his trip in May.



Royal historian Marlene Koenig, while speaking to GB News, has voiced doubt over Meghan ever returning to Britain.

She told the publication, "I don't think Meghan will be visiting the UK anytime soon. I think she's done with that. Unless there's something major like a funeral. But Harry and Meghan's life is in the US."

Speaking about Meghan’s recent engagement via video link in London, the royal historian said: “I thought that was pretty interesting.

"I think she only did it because she was friends with the man.”

Marlene Koenig’s claims came amid reports of Meghan Markle’s potential UK return in May.

There are reports Meghan Markle will join Harry, who is set to arrive in Britain for Invictus Games event next month.