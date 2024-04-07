King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Britain’s King Charles reportedly snubbed niece Princess Eugenie for his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal historian has claimed.



According to a report by GB News, King Charles promoted Princess Anne and Prince Edward under the Counsellors of State Act 2022 as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties.

Counsellors of State are usually the monarch’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession over the age of 21.

Speaking to GB News, royal historian Marlene Koenig explained why Eugenie was "bypassed" for this royal role.

She said, "Technically Prince Harry should not be on it because he's not domiciled in the UK. But no, Charles does not want to upset the Sussexes.

"Prince Andrew, who is allegedly accused of things, hasn't been removed either."

Koenig added, "So, Anne and Edward were pushed up, bypassing Princess Eugenie, because say for example, if Harry was removed, Eugenie moves up because she's the next in line.”

The royal historian’s claims came as Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.