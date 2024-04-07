Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s hype for the American Riviera Orchard brand is nothing more than a financial safety net for when funds are stretched.

Allegations such as these have been presented by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In this piece he accused Meghan Markle of running a backup plan and said, “We’ve been told that Meghan’s syrupy new lifestyle brand ‘will reflect everything she loves – family cooking, entertaining and home decor’.”

“But the bizarrely named American Riviera Orchard is better described as a timebomb for the Royal Family.”

Because “Despite the homely talk of cutlery, recipes and upmarket jam, this has the appearance of blatant cashing in – an initiative by the former actress to secure a financial safety net for when the Sussexes’ earnings from Netflix and Spotify evaporate,” he added before concluding.