 
menu

Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Meghan Markles luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net
Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s hype for the American Riviera Orchard brand is nothing more than a financial safety net for when funds are stretched.

Allegations such as these have been presented by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In this piece he accused Meghan Markle of running a backup plan and said, “We’ve been told that Meghan’s syrupy new lifestyle brand ‘will reflect everything she loves – family cooking, entertaining and home decor’.”

“But the bizarrely named American Riviera Orchard is better described as a timebomb for the Royal Family.”

Because “Despite the homely talk of cutlery, recipes and upmarket jam, this has the appearance of blatant cashing in – an initiative by the former actress to secure a financial safety net for when the Sussexes’ earnings from Netflix and Spotify evaporate,” he added before concluding.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment
King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon
King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit

King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit
Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare

Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare
King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble video

King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble
Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US

Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton