Why Prince Harry is ‘of even less use' to Royal Family ‘than a spare'

Prince Harry is of “even less use” to the Firm now than “being the spare,” per an expert.

Royal author Tom Quinn believes writing his memoir Spare has left Prince Harry in a “difficult” position. His feud with Prince William can cost him way more than it will cost the Prince of Wales as he is set to become king. Harry on the other hand has only Meghan in America, per Tom.

"Things are more difficult for Harry because unlike his brother he doesn’t have a job," Tom told The Mirror. "Harry has Meghan but very little to do in the States and he worries about what on earth he will do if the Meghan and Harry show ever came off the rails.”

“William will always be okay because he’s going to be king. Writing Spare has made Harry something of even less use to the royal family than being the spare," he added.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to visit England in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He’s also expected to meet with his cancer-stricken father King Charles on his visit. Tom previously said the Duke has “no choice” but to meet William as well.

However, he now says: "William is sad and bewildered at how bad things have become with his brother, but he is pragmatic about this and believes Harry will always be trouble."