Meghan Markle's dehumanized herself with the UK

An expert has just voiced concerns surrounding Meghan Markle’s future with the UK because she’s allegedly dehumanized herself.



Claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal author Nathan Kay.

The writer weighed in on things during a piece for Express UK.

That piece referenced the chances of Meghan finding forgiveness in the UK for her alleged smear campaign against the Royal Family.

According to the writer, “It will be a very different story trying to forgive Meghan for everything she’s put the royals and Brits through.”

“Despite us happily celebrating the couple’s nuptials, Meghan has done nothing but burn bridges, put up barriers and turn Britain and its people against them,” the writer also went as far as to add.

This is majorly because the expert feels “Airing their dirty laundry on Oprah and releasing several tell-all autobiographies has not only dehumanised the couple but made them despised figures the world over.”