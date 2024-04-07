 
menu

Meghan Markle's dehumanized herself with the UK

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

An expert has just voiced concerns surrounding Meghan Markle’s future with the UK because she’s allegedly dehumanized herself.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal author Nathan Kay.

The writer weighed in on things during a piece for Express UK.

That piece referenced the chances of Meghan finding forgiveness in the UK for her alleged smear campaign against the Royal Family.

According to the writer, “It will be a very different story trying to forgive Meghan for everything she’s put the royals and Brits through.”

“Despite us happily celebrating the couple’s nuptials, Meghan has done nothing but burn bridges, put up barriers and turn Britain and its people against them,” the writer also went as far as to add.

This is majorly because the expert feels “Airing their dirty laundry on Oprah and releasing several tell-all autobiographies has not only dehumanised the couple but made them despised figures the world over.”

More From Entertainment:

Sean

Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals start to wonder what he did to ‘warrant aggressive raid'
Why Prince Harry is ‘of even less use' to Royal Family ‘than a spare' video

Why Prince Harry is ‘of even less use' to Royal Family ‘than a spare'
Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net video

Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net
Isla Fisher's telling remarks on Sacha Baron Cohen before split

Isla Fisher's telling remarks on Sacha Baron Cohen before split
Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment
King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon
King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit

King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit