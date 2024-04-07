Meghan Markle planned Meghan Inc before marriage to Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s long term planning for Meghan Inc. has just been shared by experts who believe it began well before her marriage to Prince Harry.



Royal commentator Tom Bower issued these claims about the Duchess of Sussex and her intentions for the future.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for the Daily Mail and it claims, “The direction of travel has been obvious ever since Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.”

Because “Back then, there was enormous public backing for the glamorous, unstuffy American who promised to add a bit modernity and spontaneity to the British monarchy.”

“There was nothing off-the-cuff about the invitation list, though” as “few were fooled as they watched the guests arrive at the chapel.”

For those unversed, “Most were Hollywood agents, directors and celebrities – some of whom Meghan hardly knew. All were invited to witness her victory on joining the firm.”

In the eyes of Mr Bower, “This was the first step in establishing Meghan Inc., a dream she has been loath to relinquish - and which the Royal Family should rightly fear.”