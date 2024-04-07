 
menu

Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape
'That ’70s Show' star Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape 

Danny Masterson is reportedly doing well in prison as he serves a 30-year-long sentence for two counts of rape.

Danny’s sentence led to his divorce from wife Bijou Phillips, who was seen supporting him throughout the trial. The That ’70s Show fame shares one daughter, Fianna, 10.

Despite the long sentence Danny is set to serve, a tipster says he’s the "popular celebrity in prison."

"Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage. As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control."

"The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad," the source added of the 48-year-old, who’s serving in California's Men's Colony.

The minimum security facility offers "academic and career/technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management and family relationship [workshops]."

This comes after Danny’s appeal to be released from the prison was denied by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge noted that due to his ongoing divorce from Phillips, he has "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle planned Meghan Inc before marriage to Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle planned Meghan Inc before marriage to Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle acting as a lion exploiting vulnerabilities in the King's health video

Meghan Markle acting as a lion exploiting vulnerabilities in the King's health
Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden want to ‘keep things private'

Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden want to ‘keep things private'
Meghan Markle's dehumanized herself with the UK video

Meghan Markle's dehumanized herself with the UK
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle'
Sean

Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals start to wonder what he did to ‘warrant aggressive raid'
Why Prince Harry is ‘of even less use' to Royal Family ‘than a spare' video

Why Prince Harry is ‘of even less use' to Royal Family ‘than a spare'
Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net video

Meghan Markle's luxury brand reduced to a financial safety net