Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates

'That ’70s Show' star Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape

Danny Masterson is reportedly doing well in prison as he serves a 30-year-long sentence for two counts of rape.

Danny’s sentence led to his divorce from wife Bijou Phillips, who was seen supporting him throughout the trial. The That ’70s Show fame shares one daughter, Fianna, 10.

Despite the long sentence Danny is set to serve, a tipster says he’s the "popular celebrity in prison."

"Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage. As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control."

"The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad," the source added of the 48-year-old, who’s serving in California's Men's Colony.

The minimum security facility offers "academic and career/technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management and family relationship [workshops]."

This comes after Danny’s appeal to be released from the prison was denied by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge noted that due to his ongoing divorce from Phillips, he has "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."