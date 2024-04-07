Meghan Markle's plans for post-married life branded ‘obvious' from the start

Meghan Markle’s plans for post married life have just been hypothesized by experts who believe it was ‘obvious’ from the get go.

Everything has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Tom Bower.

He weighed in on things during one of his pieces for The Daily Mail.

The piece highlights the couple’s past revelations post Megxit as well as their apparent bid to back out.

According to Mr Bower, “Harry and Meghan once pleaded that they sought no more than privacy in North America.”

Not to mention, “They promised the late Queen that they would not commercialise their royal titles.”

“But ever since landing in California in 2021, they have been boasting about their status - and exploiting it,” the author also went on to add.

“When American Riviera Orchard was launched on Instagram earlier this month, the venture was labelled ‘by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’.”

But “Of course” because “the direction of travel has been obvious ever since Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018,” he added while referencing the large guest list featuring Hollywood A-listers.