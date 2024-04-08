Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for King Charles, Kate Middleton

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet advice seemingly for King Charles and Kate Middleton on the World Health Day.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother imparted her message alongside a photo of herself as she, Princess Kate and King Charles battle cancer.

Sarah wrote, “Today on #WorldHealthDay, I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself. Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.”

She went on saying, “Go to your routine health check. Take that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment and have stepped back from royal duties.



Earlier, Sarah Ferguson released a statement in support of Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Sarah, 64, wrote in an Instagram post.

“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”