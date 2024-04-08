Prince Harry makes big announcement about meeting King Charles, Kate Middleton during UK visit

Prince Harry is all set to visit Britain next month for Invictus Games event amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.



Harry will attend a service marking a decade of the Invictus Games, and it is understood he is eager for a reunion with royal family during his visit.

The Duke of Sussex last visited his ailing father in February when the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis.

Later following the trip, speaking to Good Morning America, Harry had hinted at future visits, saying: "So my family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned."

The Mirror quoted Harry as saying, "That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Archie and Lilibet doting father went on saying, "I spoke to him [King Charles]. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.

"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."