Here's how Kate Middleton shared shocking news of cancer diagnosis with her kids

File Footage

Kate Middleton recently made the shocking revelation of her cancer diagnosis few weeks after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in London.



While the Princess of Wales kept the details of her cancer under wraps, she explained that the reason for not disclosing the news earlier was because she wanted to personally inform her children about her condition.

“Her main concern was that they would hear about her illness from other children or overhear adults discussing it,” a royal insider endorsed Kate’s words.

According to a report by Closer Weekly, Kate personally shared the heartbreaking news with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in a way they could understand.

“Kate told it perfectly, saying that Mummy was sick but she’s getting better,” the insider revealed. “George and Charlotte took it more seriously and had more questions than Louis, but in the end, they believe their mother.”

Kate decided she would share her cancer diagnosis with the world in a video message because of her wild theories regarding her health that stormed the social media at the time, the source shared.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said in her statement. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”