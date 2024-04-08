Kate Middleton's cancer announcement challenges Queen Elizabeth's motto

File Footage

Kate Middleton deviated from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s motto of “never complain, never explain” by disclosing her cancer diagnosis via video message.



Discussing the wild conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales’ health, a royal author Alexander Larman claimed that Kate stayed mum on her diagnosis "because of Prince William.”

Speaking with GB News, he claimed that the Prince of Wales upholds the motto of his late grandmother without realizing that it does not hold up in 2024.

The author shared with the outlet, "Buckingham Palace came forward very quickly and gave a fairly candid idea of what's happening with Charles with his illness, and Kensington Palace didn't.”

"I think that's because Prince William is much more into the vein of never complain, never explain, which was his great grandfather's motto, and has always served the Royal Family well,” he added.

"But it doesn't hold up in 2024, because you've got to allow the idea the information is going to get out into the public, whether you like it or not."

Elsewhere during the interview, he said that seeing "two of the senior royal members have cancer is absolutely unprecedented,” referring to Kate and King Charles’ respective diagnosis.

We “certainly haven't seen a situation like this in history,” he noted.