Meghan Markle willing to tolerate all but inconveniently restrictive title rules

Experts believe Meghan Markle was willing to tolerate it all in the monarchy except for the inconveniently restrictive regulations around titles.

Allegations against the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by royal commentator Tom Bower.

His admissions have been made public in a candid piece for The Daily Mail and it features a candid take to American Riviera Orchard.

According to Mr Bower, “There have been bumps along the way,” with Meghan Markle.

Not to mention “the British media reserved the right to be critical of her conduct from time to time, although not at first.”

To make matters worse “To her astonishment, Meghan discovered that Harry, then fourth in line to the throne, lived in a two-bedroom cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, did not command an army of servants or have a limitless fortune. He did not even possess a private jet.”

Seemingly it appears that “For a while, it seemed these were privations she was prepared to tolerate” but allegedly “the rules about exploiting royal titles turned out to be inconveniently restrictive.”

“It was only a matter of time before Meghan resurrected The Tig, her lucrative website which, until her engagement to Harry in 2017, peddled lifestyle choices - and promoted luxury fashion labels – to a million followers.”

“Now her lifestyle brand is back, it seems, this time adorned with regal bells.”