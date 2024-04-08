King Charles shares glimpse into his close bond with Kate Middleton amid cancer battle

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly shared a glimpse into his true relationship with beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as they both battle cancer.



King Charles was the first to react to Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, saying he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

Shortly after Kate Middleton issued video statement, Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

King Charles message further reads, following their time in hospital together, the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

The spokesperson added the King and Queen "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time".

Commenting on it, royal expert Jennie Bond said the words “closest contact” give us a glimpse into King Charles’ relationship with Kate Middleton.

The royal expert told OK! Magazine UK recently, “I was struck by the fact that he didn’t say ‘close’ but ‘closest.’



“There is no doubt the cancer has cemented an already strong relationship.”