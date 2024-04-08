Meghan Markle's difficult tendencies blamed in large takedown

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s chances of finding an investor given how ‘difficult’ Hollywood considers her.



Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin in one of her most recent interviews with GBN America with Nana Akua.

During that conversation she warned about some potential dangers to the brand image Meghan Markle has.

Especially considering the brands int eh US “know what she’s like.”

Ms Levin also went on to note the website as a whole and added, “Putting up just one page for her new website was ridiculous because nothing has followed it.”

Plus “People don’t want to invest because they know what she’s like and find her very difficult.”

Before signing off she also referenced the trademark and went as far as to say, “People aren’t necessarily interested in purchasing items like jam, tablecloths, and birdseed.”