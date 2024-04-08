Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs ‘intervention' and ‘therapy sessions'

file footage

Bianca Censori’s stark transformation after her marriage to Kanye West has worried netizens and experts alike.

Bianca’s racy outfits have sparked major backlash online, with reports even suggesting that her pals and family are worried.

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson says the Yeezy architect needs an intervention to help her realize her “unhealthy behaviour.” The expert’s remarks come after Bianca recently stepped out in a bra and lace leggings.

"An intervention for Bianca Censori would likely involve both her parents and friends, all of whom have previously expressed concern about her behaviour and the dynamics of her relationship with Kanye. The purpose of the intervention would be to address these concerns and help Bianca recognise her unhealthy behaviour," she told The Mirror.

Louella insisted that the intervention shouldn’t be a "confrontation", rather a "supportive approach to helping someone in need".

"The first step in an intervention for Bianca would be for her loved ones to come together and plan out the details of the meeting,” she added.

She explained: "This may involve discussing their concerns with each other and agreeing on specific examples of why they are concerned about Bianca's behaviour. Then, they would likely choose a time and place to sit down with Bianca and have the intervention.”

Louella noted that “interventions are hard for everyone involved” and advised that Bianca’s family should "communicate from a place of love and understanding rather than anger or frustration.”

“Bianca may feel like it's a personal attack,” she warned, further noting that “her friends and family may worry that Bianca will further distance herself from them as a result of the intervention.”

"The group might encourage Bianca to attend therapy sessions. They may offer to support her in finding a therapist or treatment program that meets her needs and goals," she concluded.