Royal family shares King Charles powerful statement as Buckingham Palace makes history

Britain’s royal family shared King Charles meaningful message from the monarch’s state visit to France as the Firm marked 120 Years of the Entente Cordiale.



Buckingham Palace made history on Monday after French soldiers took part in Changing the Guard ceremony at the royal residence for the first time.

The royal family took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles message.

Last autumn, the King and Queen Camilla undertook a State Visit to France - their first overseas visit following their Coronation in May.

They were officially welcomed to Paris at the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where a flypast from the Red Arrows and their French Air Force counterparts symbolised the long-standing alliance between the two nations.

In his speech during the State Banquet at the Palace of Versailles, King Charles referred to the relevance of the Entente Cordiale.

The King says, “The connections between our people are myriad, and represent the lifeblood of our Entente Cordiale, which was inspired by my great great grandfather, King Edward VII.

"As we look ahead to the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale in 2024, it is incumbent upon us all to reinvigorate our friendship to ensure it is fit for the challenges of this, the 21st Century.”