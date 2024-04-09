 
Kate Middleton takes major decision about resuming Royal duties amid cancer treatment

By
April 09, 2024

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has reportedly decided that to show up in certain in Royal events if her health allows her to as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton shared an emotional video in March to announce her cancer diagnosis following a string of bizarre controversies regarding her whereabouts on social media.

The mother-of-three revealed she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy and asked for privacy, some time, and space so that she can focus on her recovery.

She also said that while her work brings “a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able,” she “must focus on making a full recovery.”

According to a latest report by GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker claimed that Kate "may attend certain events" if she “feels up to it.”

"Because of the princess's cancer diagnosis, she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy at the moment,” he said. "What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she's keen to go.

"But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that some time to come yet.

"But perhaps, maybe we'll see her at some point this summer. But it just honestly depends on how her treatment goes."

