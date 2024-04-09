Lady Gaga to get married amid 'Joker: Folie à Deux' release?

Lady Gaga might be tying the knot soon.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old singer-actress stepped outside in LA wearing an all-black ensemble with a long coat while carrying a Bottega Veneta tote bag.

However, the accessory that caught the most attention was a sparkly diamond on her ring finger.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Mail that the jewelry piece appeared to be oval-shaped and also placed on a gold band.

The Bad Romance hitmaker has been dating Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky since 2019 as the two first linked together when they were seen celebrating New Year's in Las Vegas.

Later, in early 2020, the pair confirmed their budding romance by sharing a kiss in Miami and the Grammy winner went Instagram official with Michael.

However, they are yet to publicly confirm whether the engagement rumors are true or not.

The speculation comes after Lady Gaga recently took to her Instagram and announced the release date of her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.

“The world is a stage. Joker: Folie à Deux trailer coming April 9,” Gaga captioned the post.