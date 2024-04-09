Meghan Markle's wish to meet King Charles, Kate Middleton thwarted by schedule leak

File Footage

Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry when he flew to the UK to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, in February.



However, according to a source, the Duchess of Sussex planned her whole trip for May, where she intended to attend the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service and meet the Royal family.

Spilling Meghan and Harry’s original plan for their May trip, a source told New Idea Magazine that the couple initially planned to spend a few days with the Royal family.

They also wanted their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to bond with their paternal side of family, the insider claimed.

"They were going to attend the Anniversary Service, followed by a few more days in the UK, so the children could meet with members of the Royal Family," the source said.

However, after their scheduled for leaked, Meghan refused to travel to the UK with the kids due to their safety and security concerns.

It is pertinent to note here that Harry has just lost his High Court challenge against the UK government over his security.