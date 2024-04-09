Meghan Markle slammed for acting cruel to Kate Middleton

Experts have just branded Meghan Markle incredibly cruel for her timing and brand launch.

Royal commentator Angela Levin broke it all down in one of her most recent interviews with GBN America with Nana Akua.

The conversation revolved around Meghan Markle’s new luxury brand named American Riviera Orchard.

She began the piece by highlighting how the timing of Meghan Markle’s brand reveal worked alongside Kate Middleton’s cancer admission.

The same expert also broke down how it all may work for the Duchess’ public image in the future.

“I thought that was very cruel,” Ms Levin began the entire conversation by saying.

“I wondered whether it had all been timed so it would come one after the other.”

The expert also highlighted how Prince Harry keeps pushing himself into the background with each venture and “Harry gets very, very little.” As soon as that happens the expert noted “she takes over,” at this point.

“Unfortunately for him, she did it because she couldn’t bear him to be in the spotlight,” the expert also added before signing off.