Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a stark warning related to her new lifestyle brand as Prince Harry is preparing to return to UK next month.

Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event and according to Sky News Australia, Meghan will likely join her husband on the trip to London with their two children Archie and Lilibet to spend time with the royal family.

Ahead of their UK return, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes Meghan may have launched her new venture too quickly.

Speaking to Daily Express US, Kinsey warned: "I do think American Rivera Orchard and the Instagram account were launched too quickly. Meghan knows that if she appears even remotely opportunistic while the Royal Family has a cancer cloud hovering, she will be vilified, and it will result in another very public professional failure."

Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand days before Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is returning to Britain in May and is expected to visit his ailing father King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

