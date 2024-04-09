 
menu

Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle “wanted to be the star” of the Royal Family after she married Prince Harry in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex then simply “picked up her toys and decided to go off to America” when it didn’t go her way, per an expert.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex left the U.K. for the U.S. after stepping down from royal duties in 2020. The duo then went on to make bombshell claims against the Firm.

"I don't believe that she understood the pecking order of the royal family,” former royal correspondent Charles Rae told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show. “You've got the monarch, you've got the Prince of Wales and then you've got everyone else under that she wanted to be the star and that I think it was that simple that she thought she just picked up her toys and decided to go off to America."

This comes as Prince Harry’s expected visit to the U.K. in May draws nearer. The Duke is set to attend the 10 anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 8.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said it falls to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to decide whether she’ll accompany the Prince and bring the kids along. He told The Sun: "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans
Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her

Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her
Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle's wish to meet King Charles, Kate Middleton thwarted by schedule leak video

Meghan Markle's wish to meet King Charles, Kate Middleton thwarted by schedule leak
Rebel Wilson reveals if she's willing to work with Sacha Baron again

Rebel Wilson reveals if she's willing to work with Sacha Baron again
Meghan Markle slammed for acting cruel to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle slammed for acting cruel to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for Archie's 5th birthday revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for Archie's 5th birthday revealed

John Cena spills on 'private' marriage with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena spills on 'private' marriage with Shay Shariatzadeh