Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family

file footage

Meghan Markle “wanted to be the star” of the Royal Family after she married Prince Harry in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex then simply “picked up her toys and decided to go off to America” when it didn’t go her way, per an expert.



Meghan and the Duke of Sussex left the U.K. for the U.S. after stepping down from royal duties in 2020. The duo then went on to make bombshell claims against the Firm.

"I don't believe that she understood the pecking order of the royal family,” former royal correspondent Charles Rae told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show. “You've got the monarch, you've got the Prince of Wales and then you've got everyone else under that she wanted to be the star and that I think it was that simple that she thought she just picked up her toys and decided to go off to America."

This comes as Prince Harry’s expected visit to the U.K. in May draws nearer. The Duke is set to attend the 10 anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 8.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said it falls to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to decide whether she’ll accompany the Prince and bring the kids along. He told The Sun: "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."