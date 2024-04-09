King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites’ over latest move

King Charles and Prince William have landed in hot waters as the Head of the Republic Graham Smith dubbed them “hypocrites” over their plan to build an “ideal town” in Kent.



For the unversed, the Duchy of Cornwall has proposed constructing 2,500 residences on 320 acres of farmland in the historic market town of Faversham, Kent.



The plan has been met with outrage as local residents have voiced their concerns and accused the King of “swallowing up historic villages into one urban mass.”

Speaking on the matter, Smith told GB News, "It's a bit odd to say that this is part of his vision as an environmentalist when he's building on farmland.”

"He is building on farmland against the wishes of the people who already live in the area. I should also point out it's no longer him doing it this is William's project and no it's the Duchy of Cornwall's project.”

Smith said both Charles and William “pretends” to be “environmentalists,” accusing them of being “incredible hypocrites.”

He said, "William took that over when Charles became King, but like his father, he pretends to be an environmentalist. Both of them are incredible hypocrites on the environment,” he added.

Smith went on to added, "They have huge carbon footprint. They fly everywhere by helicopter. And it's all for show.”

“I'm sure that they believe they're sincere, but they seem to think that all these things don't apply to them that they can go on living with their huge carbon footprint lifestyle whilst lecturing everybody else."