King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle’s approval?

Britain’s King Charles is extremely unlikely to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet without the approval of Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that it is not likely a family reunion for Archie and Lilibet could ever happen as Prince Harry is unlikely to bring them to the UK without his wife by his side.

Speaking to The Sun, per the Mirror, royal expert claims: "Meghan has the say."

Fitzwilliams explained Prince Harry wants to "convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else".

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

The fresh claims came days before Prince Harry’s return to UK for Invictus Games event in May.

Meanwhile, King Charles is desperate to meet his California-based grandchildren as the monarch battles cancer.

It is also claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached out to Meghan and Harry suggesting them to bring their children to UK for visit.