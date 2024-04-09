 
menu

King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle's approval?

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle’s approval?
King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle’s approval?

Britain’s King Charles is extremely unlikely to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet without the approval of Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that it is not likely a family reunion for Archie and Lilibet could ever happen as Prince Harry is unlikely to bring them to the UK without his wife by his side.

Speaking to The Sun, per the Mirror, royal expert claims: "Meghan has the say."

Fitzwilliams explained Prince Harry wants to "convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else".

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

The fresh claims came days before Prince Harry’s return to UK for Invictus Games event in May.

Meanwhile, King Charles is desperate to meet his California-based grandchildren as the monarch battles cancer.

It is also claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached out to Meghan and Harry suggesting them to bring their children to UK for visit.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move

King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move
'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'

'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'
Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family video

Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family
Meghan Markle misses opportunity to be of value for the Royal family

Meghan Markle misses opportunity to be of value for the Royal family
Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin video

Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin
Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans
Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her

Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her
Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer