Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott marriage

April 09, 2024

April 09, 2024

Tori Spelling recently shared that she and ex husband Dean McDermott stopped sharing a marital bed way before their separation.

After the 57-year-old actor revealed that pigs and other animals in their bed created a rift between them, Tori shared in her podcast that sleeping in different rooms was “his choice.”

"Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," she explained in her podcast misSPELLING.

Agreeing that the couple did host a pig in their bed once, she claimed that the animal only slept with them for one day when it was a baby or if it needed cuddles.

Tori added, “I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights. But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

The actress claimed that the "animals and kids didn't come between them on the bed" and revealed that Dean used to say that her tendency to sleep with the TV is what drove him away.

