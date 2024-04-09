Priscilla Presley's ex business partner demands to see Riley Keough chat

Priscilla Presley’s former business partner has demanded that she turn over her private chat with her granddaughter Riley Keough.

Priscilla’s ex-partner Brigtte Kruse also demanded that she turn over communications with Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood and many others regarding Priscilla Presley Partners LLC, as well as a list of documents, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Brigtte Kruse and Kevin Fialko co-founded the firm PPP and were hired to help with Priscilla’s business affairs.

However, the duo sued Priscilla in Florida Court last year over unpaid fees for their work. They claim they helped avert bankruptcy for the ex-wife of Elvis Presley. They alleged the firm was formed to “prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment.”

The company also claims to have helped Priscilla settle the court battle with Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley over Elvis’ estate. They claim Priscilla owed $700k in unpaid taxes and had no source of income.

PPP also claims to have played a significant role in securing a deal with A24 to adapt her memoir Elvis and Me into a film, which Sofia Coppola directed.

Priscilla’s lawyer responded to the lawsuit, stating, “Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing.”

“My client made significant claims against PPP and its principals Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars long before this specious lawsuit was filed,” added attorney Marty Singer.