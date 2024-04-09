Prince Harry told to keep Prince William meeting ‘secret' for THIS reason

Prince Harry has been advised to be mindful of how he proceeds after he meets Prince William during his upcoming U.K. trip.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is expected to attend the ceremony to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games on May 8 in England. The Duke is also expected to see his cancer-stricken father King Charles on his trip.

It’s not yet confirmed if the brothers will meet, but one expert says that the Prince Of Wales may be reluctant to meet Harry as he could talk about their meeting in a future interview.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV: "I do think Prince William will be much more protective of their [his family] privacy at this point in time. And when Prince Harry did come back when he found out the King had cancer, he did go on TV later on ABC News and talked about it, so I think Prince William might be more hesitant than the King to have that 1:1 time with him."

She added: "I think that [any private meetings] would be the ultimate test. 'Okay, we're going to see you and if any of this gets out then we know that we can't ever do this again, or we know that things are headed in the right direction'. I think that would be a great test and it would do to everyone's benefit to keep it a secret."