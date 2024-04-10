King Charles gives sweet reaction to bank notes featuring the king

King Charles just gave a rather sweet reaction to a nod he received from the British banks.



As reported by BBC, the 75-year-old monarch greeted the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Cashier Sarah John to Buckingham Palace.

The sovereign who was crowned king on 2022, received the very first bank notes that featured his portrait on them.

According to the outlet, "Very elegant," King Charles said of the design for the £5, £10, £20 and £50 bills which had the engraving inspired by a picture of him taken back in 2013.

Charles, who recently postponed his public dealings and affairs to receive treatment for cancer appeared in lively spirit with a small audience in attendance,

It is a tradition for the British ruler to receive the first issues of a new tender.

The new polymer banknotes will be released for circulation and use starting from June 5. Meanwhile, the existing bills, featuring the late Queen Elizabeth, will remain in use throughout.

The Bank of England issued a statement saying that the newly printed currency will only be used to replace bills that have become worn or meet necessary increase.