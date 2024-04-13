Meghan Markle blocking Prince Harry from engaging in peace talks with Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle blocking Harry from engaging in peace talks with Kate Middleton, William

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is blocking her husband Prince Harry from engaging in peace talks with elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claims Meghan also forms a barrier preventing Harry from reaching out to Kate and William with an "olive branch" even after the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” Quinn claims.

He went on saying, “Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it.”

The fresh claims by Tom Quinn has come days after reports Kate and William have offered an olive branch to Meghan and Harry.